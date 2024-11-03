Kerala Police book Union Minister Suresh Gopi for using ambulance to reach Thrissur Pooram festival venue

The Kerala Police on Sunday registered a case against Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Tourism Suresh Gopi for using an ambulance to reach the Thrissur Pooram festival grounds on April 20, 2024.

The Thrissur East Police registered a case against Suresh Gopi for using the ambulance meant only for patient transport and rash and negligent driving violating police-imposed traffic restrictions, ignoring one-way limits at Swaraj ground. Cases were registered under Sections of Bharathiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) 279,34 and Motor Vehicle Act 179,184 and 192. The case was filed on the complaint filed by CPI Thrissur constituency secretary Advocate Sumesh.

Sumesh’s complaint claims that the then BJP candidate Suresh Gopi for the Lok Sabha election unlawfully traveled in an ambulance following the Thrissur Pooram incidents. He was seen arriving at the Thiruvambadi Devaswom office in a Sevabharati ambulance late at night after leaving his residence. Video footage of his arrival in the ambulance has also been made public. The complaint alleges that Gopi misused the ambulance, intended solely for transporting patients, for his election campaign activities.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), Suresh Gopi, who was then BJP candidate for Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency, travelled in an ambulance which could carry only patients, to meet Thiruvambady Devaswom officials. The FIR also states that the ambulance was registered under Seva Bharati. The ambulance was driven through the Thrissur round, which is crowded with people, in a way that could potentially risk human life, it adds.

For the first time, there was a delay in the iconic fireworks display and protests reported in the Thrissur Pooram celebrations this year. The issue arose after the police imposed stringent measures on public access to Swaraj ground, the venue of the Pooram festivities. Tension escalated due to the restricted entry to the venue of the Pooram. It was alleged that even elephant processions, temple committee members, and panchavadyam (an orchestra of five instruments) artistes were blocked by the police. The matter is under investigation by a team of seven police officers, headed by crime branch chief H Venkatesh.