Kerala Police arrest online channel editor Shajan Skariah

Shajan Skariah, owner and editor of popular online channel ‘Marunadan Malayali’ was arrested by the Kerala Police in a forgery case related to a BSNL bill on Saturday.

The arrest was made in a case registered against Shajan based on a complaint filed by Radhakrishnan, who lives in Delhi, to the Chief Minister through an e-mail.

The Thrikakkara Police took Shajan into custody when he came out after being interrogated by the police in a case registered against him over allegations of spreading religious animosity through his YouTube channel. His arrest was later recorded by the police.

Earlier on Friday, the Kerala High Court directed Shajan to appear for questioning in the case related to spreading religious animosity through his YouTube channel. The court said that it would cancel his anticipatory bail if he did not appear before Nilambur Police on Saturday.

The High Court granted anticipatory bail to Shajan in the case with a direction to appear for questioning in the case. However, he did not appear for interrogation on 17 August, stating that he could not attend due to his mother’s illness.

The Supreme Court on July 10 stayed the arrest of Shajan in a case registered on a complaint by PV Sreenijin, MLA, under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.