Kerala min rubbishes DK’s claim of ‘Shatru Bhairavi Yaga’ being held in Kerala temple to topple Cong govt in K’taka

Kerala Devaswom Minister K Radhakrishnan on Friday dismissed Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar’s claim that a ritual named “Shatru Bhairavi Yaga”, which involves the sacrifice of animals, was performed at a temple in Kerala, targeting him, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the Congress government in the state.

The Kerala Devaswom minister said that the allegation made by DK Shivakumar is unlikely to happen in Kerala .

” This is something that can never happen in Kerala,” Radhakrisnan said in a press release here on Friday. The minister said that he will investigate if anything like this happened in Kerala.

Shivakumar on Thursday claimed that a ritual called “Shatru Bhairavi Yaga,” involving the sacrifice of animals, was being conducted at a temple in Kerala, targeting him, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and the Congress government in the state.

Shivakumar , without disclosing specific names, accused certain political figures in Karnataka of orchestrating the ritual and said that Aghoris (monastic order of ascetic Shaivite sadhus) were being consulted for it.

“A big experiment is going on against me in Kerala and our government. Someone has given (details) about it to me in writing, about the pooja that is going on. Someone gave me in writing as to where it is being done and who is doing it,” Shivakumar said.

“Shatru Bhairavi Yaga is being performed near Rajarajeshwari temple in Kerala for Shatru Samhara (destruction of enemies). For this yaga ‘Pancha Bali’ (five kinds of sacrifice) is being given…21 goats, three buffaloes, 21 black sheep, five pigs…Aghoris are being approached. It is going on,” he added.

“More than their yagya, I have the blessings of God and people, also my belief,” he said.

On a query about the potential involvement of political figures, Shivakumar said “If not political individuals, then who else would orchestrate it? Check near the Rajarajeshwara temple, and you’ll understand.”

Meanwhile, Akeeramon Kalidasan Bhattathiripad, president of the Yogakshema Sabha, a welfare association for the Namboothiri community, rejected the Karnataka Deputy CM’s claim. He said it is Shivakumar’s political gimmick.

Rubbishing the claim, Akeeramon said there is no such perversity in the Hindu society.

CPI-M state secretary MV Govindan said ”DK Shivakumar is crazy and made a statement mocking the cultural life of Kerala”. The CPI-M leader clarified that the Rajarajeswara temple is not a place where such magical poojas take place.