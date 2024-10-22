Cong MLA questions own govt on law and order

The brutal murder of a Congress leader in Jagtial district has come as a major embarrassment for the Telangana government led by Revanth Reddy as a senior Congressman and MLC was heard questioning the law-and-order situation under his own government where even Congressmen didn’t feel safe.

BRS working president, KT Rama Rao also criticised the law-and-order situation in the state alleging that it was a major concern since the police were being kept busy in political affairs thereby crippling law enforcement.

Maru Ganga Reddy, a Congress leader of Jagtial and a close follower of MLC T Jeevan Reddy was brutally murdered by unidentified assailants at Jabithapur village today. He was killed, allegedly by his rivals who first knocked him down with their car and then stabbed him to death. His family members tried to take him to the hospital but he died midway. The MLC T Jeevan Reddy joined the protests when local Congress cadres and villagers blockaded the main road near old bus stand agitating against the murder of Ganga Reddy in the state under Congress government. Ganga Reddy was a former MPTC member from Jabithapur.

Following the murder Jeevan Reddy questioned his own government, alleging that Congress men were not secured in the state even under Congress rule. “Is BRS rule prevailing in Jagtial?” he asked and then added “When Congress leaders have no protection what is the point (of his being with the Congress)?” It was quite apparent that the veteran leader questioned the leadership of chief minister Revanth Reddy. Incidentally, the BRS MLA of Jagtial Sanjay Kumar has crossed over to the Congress some months ago. Today, Jeevan Reddy said, “For the past three months we don’t know what our position in the party is. We are insulted every day. According to Rahul Gandhi’s panch nyay defections should not be encouraged.”

When PCC chief Mahesh Goud called him, a visibly distraught Jeevan Reddy disconnected the call, saying why should he continue in the Congress? He later said he would rather run a charitable organisation than be in the Congress. BRS working president KT Rama Rao echoed Reddy saying, “A senior Congress leader and a former minister, MLC Jeevan Reddy Garu today is echoing what the rest of Telangana has been saying since the last few months. Law and order in Telangana has been a major concern. Without a full time, home minister and more importantly with police being kept entirely busy in political affairs, law enforcement is crippled. Hope wisdom prevails in political bosses and our efficient police officers are given a free hand to focus on their primary job of maintaining peace and harmony.”