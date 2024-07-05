LoP accuses Cong Govt of committing series of scams in Himachal

Leader of Opposition (LoP) and former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday accused the Congress government in Himachal of committing a series of scams.

While campaigning in Nalagarh in favour of party candidate KL Thakur, he alleged that the state government is dedicated to scams and not development.

“Scams of the Congress government have started coming to the fore. New cases are being exposed every day. This is just the beginning. The Congress government is going to create a record of scams in the state,” he claimed.

“A case of scam of more than Rs 60 crore has come to light in Himachal Pradesh Electricity Board. To benefit its favourites, the government has allotted a tender of Rs 175 crore for Rs 240 crore,” he charged.

“Who benefited from this scam of Rs 60 crore, at whose behest was it done,” he questioned, seeking an answer from the state government.

“This is not the first scam of the Congress government. Many scams have come to light before this,” he accused, blaming the government for ignoring the rules and disregarding the instructions of the officials to benefit its favourites.

“The Chief Minister should answer these questions. Instead of developing the state, the government is working to take the state backwards. The state government is only interested in scams. The government has no concern with the people of the state,” he asserted.

The Congress came to power by promising a series of false guarantees and now that they have come to power, they are making a series of scams, he alleged.

It has been only one and a half years, only time will tell what the government does in the coming times, he added.

“The youth in the state are on the streets to declare the exam results, they are on the streets to remind the government of its guarantees. This government has cheated farmers, apple growers, women, everyone. Today, the farmers are unable to sell their products in the market but the government is sitting idle,” he blamed.

“One year has passed since the disaster caused by heavy rains in the state, but the government has not been able to provide relief to the victims yet,” he claimed.

He claimed that the people of Nalagarh have decided that they are with the BJP candidate K L Thakur and that they are not afraid of the oppressive policies of the government.