LoP slams Cong Govt for not fulfilling promises made to the people of Himachal

Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday criticized Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu led Congress government for its alleged failures and mismanagement.

Attacking Sukhu government’s handling of state finances and public services, he said that the administration’s policies are harming rather than helping the people of Himachal Pradesh.

Thakur claimed that the current administration is acting against the interests of the people and is not fulfilling the promises made by the Congress party during their election campaign.

Highlighting several key issues, he accused the Sukhu government of taking on unprecedented levels of debt, alleging that they have borrowed nearly Rs 30,000 in just one and a half years.

He warned that if this borrowing trend continues, the state’s economic stability could be severely jeopardized.

Thakur further said that the state government has been cutting essential services such as pensions, healthcare under the Himcare scheme, and subsidies for electricity and water.

“Infrastructure development has stalled, with roads, bridges, and schools either not being built or poorly maintained,” he claimed.

The Sukhu government has failed to advance the state’s development, with the pace of progress reportedly stagnant, he alleged.

Criticizing the Congress government for not delivering on their promises, he said that instead they are undermining facilities provided by the previous BJP government.

Challenging the government’s approach to increasing revenue by cutting essential services, he suggested that the state’s revenue should be increased through more constructive means rather than by depriving citizens of necessary support.