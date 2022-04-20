Kerala man hacks wife to death, hangs self

An elderly man on Wednesday hacked his wife to death and hanged himself, police said.

Rajan (64), Rema (60), and their two sons lived in Kottarakara, about 70 kilometres from the state capital.

Rajan, according to his neighbours, was an alcoholic who routinely picked conflicts with his wife.

Police had recently taken the man into prison, but he was released after Rema dropped her complaint.

Rajan hacked Rema on Wednesday about 11.30 a.m., and when her sister Rethi intervened, Rajan assaulted her and severed her right hand.

Rajan committed suicide after the crime.

Rethi was transported to the Medical College Hospital, where her condition is described as critical.

Police arrived at the scene and moved the two bodies for post-mortem.

(with inputs from IANS)