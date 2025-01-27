Kerala lottery Win Win W-806: Live results for January 27, 2025! Check them here

The much-anticipated results of the Kerala Lottery Win Win W-806 are out today, Monday, January 27, 2025. The draw has taken place, with the official results also published.

Participants eagerly awaiting the outcome can access the results on the official Kerala Lottery websites: keralalotteriesresults (dot) in or keralalottery (dot) info.

The top prize for today’s draw is an impressive ₹75,00,000, making it a life-changing opportunity for the lucky winner. Additional prizes include ₹5,00,000 for the second place and ₹1,00,000 for the third.

Even smaller rewards, ranging from ₹100 to ₹5,000, ensure that many participants have a chance to win. There’s also a consolation prize of ₹8,000.

About Kerala Win Win lottery

Kerala established its lottery department in 1967, becoming a pioneer in government-run lotteries in India. The initiative aimed to generate revenue for the state while offering citizens a fair chance to win substantial prizes.

Over the years, the program has expanded to include multiple lotteries, each conducted transparently under the supervision of government officials and public representatives.

The fairness of the Kerala Lottery system is widely recognized, with draws held in the presence of officials and results announced through official channels, including websites and newspapers. This transparency ensures trust and confidence among participants.

Among the various lotteries, the Fifty Fifty FF-80 offers the highest reward, with a first prize of ₹1 crore and a second prize of ₹10 lakh. Similarly, the Sthree Sakthi lottery awards ₹75 lakh to its top winner.

Prize structure for Win Win W-806

– 1st Prize: ₹75,00,000

– 2nd Prize: ₹5,00,000

– 3rd Prize: ₹1,00,000

– 4th Prize: ₹5,000

– 5th Prize: ₹2,000

– 6th Prize: ₹1,000

– 7th Prize: ₹500

– 8th Prize: ₹100

– Consolation Prize: ₹8,000

If you’ve purchased a ticket for today’s draw, keep it safe and cross-check the results once they’re announced. Winners can claim their prizes by following the official guidelines provided on the Kerala Lottery website.

Stay tuned for updates and best of luck to all participants!