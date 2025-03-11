Sthree Sakthi SS-458 Kerala lottery results 2025 released | Check now

The highly anticipated Kerala lottery Sthree Sakthi SS-458 results are out now for the draw that was held today, March 11, 2025, at Gorky Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram, and numerous lucky players have won big. If you purchased a ticket, check the numbers now—you might be a winner!

Jackpot winner wins ₹75 lakh!

The top winner of this week’s Sthree Sakthi SS-458 lottery is clutching ticket number SV 602245 and will take home a staggering ₹75 lakh!

Advertisement

Kerala lottery second prize of ₹10 lakh goes to…

The second prize of a massive ₹10 lakh has been pocketed by ticket ST 831811.

Advertisement

Third prize winners (₹5,000 each)

A few lucky winners have grabbed the third prize of ₹5,000 each. The following are the numbers:

0437, 0481, 0558, 1235, 2939, 3199, 4512, 5079, 5303, 6327, 6334, 7368, 7458, 7661, 8165, 9495, 9564, 9793.

Kerala lottery consolation prize on March 11 (₹8,000 each)

They who fell just short of the jackpot but earned big in consolation prize are:

SN 602245, SO 602245, SP 602245, SR 602245, SS 602245, ST 602245, SU 602245, SW 602245, SX 602245, SY 602245, SZ 602245.

Complete prize structure for Kerala lottery on March 11

– 1st Prize: ₹75 Lakh

– 2nd Prize: ₹10 Lakh

– 3rd Prize: ₹5,000

– 4th Prize: ₹2,000

– 5th Prize: ₹1,000

– 6th Prize: ₹500

– 7th Prize: ₹200

– 8th Prize: ₹100

– Consolation Prize: ₹8,000

Where to check the Kerala lottery official results?

The official list is released online by the Kerala State Lotteries Department, and the winners are recommended to cross-check the ticket numbers from the result released on the official Kerala Lottery website.

Winners need to bring their winning ticket and valid proof of ID to the Kerala State Lottery office or a designated bank within 30 days. Prizes over ₹1 lakh need to be verified at the headquarters of the lottery.

Missed out this time? Not to worry! The Kerala Lottery has daily draws with thrilling prizes. Keep yourself updated for Thursday’s Karunya Plus draw and seize your moment to win fortunes.

Congratulations to all the lucky winners!