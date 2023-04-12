Kerala HC dismisses petition challenging minister’s election

The Kerala High Court Wednesday upheld the election of state Minister For Higher Education R Bindu from the Irinjalakkuda Assembly constituency in the 2021 State legislative assembly elections. A single bench of Justice Sophy Thomas dismissed a petition filed by UDF candidate Thomas Unniyadan challenging the election of R Bindu and upheld Bindu’s victory.

Unniyadan in his petition said that Bindu had indulged in corrupt practices under Section 123(2) and 123(4) of Representation of the People Act. He alleged that Bindu induced the voters by misrepresenting herself as a ‘professor’ and managing to show her name as Prof R Bindu in the postal ballots and electronic voting machine.

Bindu, in her counter affidavit said mere use of the word “professor” will not amount to misrepresentation.