Kerala govt will consider reopening of schools in phased manner: Minister

Kerala general education minister V Shivankutty on Monday informed the Assembly that reopening of schools in the state will be considered once vaccination of children is completed and on getting nod from the Central government and expert agencies controlling the spread of Covid-19.

“A few states have already announced the opening of schools. We are now awaiting clearance from the Centre with this regard and once that comes, then we will have to see about vaccination and here too it has to be decided by the Centre. So once the vaccine jabs are given, then in phases schools will be opened,”he said.

The minister said state government has given top priority to the mental health of the students.

He added that the state government has initiated various programs including “Our Responsibility to Children” to ensure the mental health of school students.