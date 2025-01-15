Kerala Govt shelves controversial Forest Amendment Bill

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in Kerala has decided to withdraw the controversial Kerala Forest (Amendment) Bill, 2024. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced on Wednesday that the proposed amendments to the Forest Act, which had sparked public concerns, would not proceed.

“The government believes that any law should serve the people’s interests,” said the Chief Minister after a Cabinet meeting. “We will not move forward without addressing the concerns of farmers and residents in the high ranges. No amendment that creates problems for the people will be introduced by this government.”

Advertisement

The decision to withdraw the bill comes just two days before the Budget session of the Assembly, during which the amendment was set to be passed. The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) had announced plans for a strong opposition against the amendment in the Assembly and a statewide ‘Malayora Jatha’ protest after its passage.

Advertisement

The Kerala Forest (Amendment) Bill, 2024, was intended to enhance forest conservation efforts, particularly in the Western Ghats. The draft proposed stricter penalties for dumping waste in forest areas and expanded the powers of forest officers. However, critics raised concerns about granting enforcement authority to temporary forest staff, such as tribal watchers and forest watchers, who are often appointed through political recommendations. The potential for misuse of these expanded powers became a significant point of contention.

While the bill aimed to address environmental concerns like waste management, its provisions and execution plan faced resistance from various quarters, including farmers, environmentalists, and political opposition, ultimately leading to its withdrawal.