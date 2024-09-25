Kerala govt orders probe into ADGP’s meeting with top RSS leaders

Amid intense pressure from the Opposition UDF and some constituents in the ruling LDF, the Kerala government, on Wednesday, ordered a probe into the controversial secret meeting of Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) M R Ajith Kumar with top RSS leaders.

State police chief Sheikh Darvesh Saheb has been asked to investigate the matter.

ADGP Ajith Kumar met two national leaders of RSS on two different occassions, reportedly accompanied by state RSS leaders. It is alleged that ADGP Ajith Kumar met RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale at an RSS camp held in Thrissur in May 2023. Later, he reportedly met RSS leader Ram Madhav at a conclave organised by a national media in Kovalam on June 2.

As part of the inquiry, the police are set to record the statements of those who were present during the meetings.

The ADGP’s alleged meetings with the top RSS leaders sparked a political controversy in Kerala. The Congress-led UDF alleged that these meetings took place at the behest of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Ajith Kumar acted as a messenger of the Chief Minister, the U DF leaders alleged.

The CPI, a constituent in the ruling LDF, also came out against the meeting. However, The CPI-M has downplayed the incident, saying it was a personal matter. However, the Chief Minister has protected the ADGP, refusing to transfer him from the position of ADGP law and order, despite mounting allegations against him, including corruption.

The controversy over the ADGP’s meetings with RSS leaders intensified following the disruption of the Thrissur Pooram festival of 2024.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that ADGP Ajith Kumar is likely to face a probe into the disruption of Thrissur Pooram too. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has on Wednesday hinted that a probe into the Thrissur Pooram disruption would be conducted. The Chief Minister said he has forwarded the ADGP’s report on the Thrissur Pooram disruption to the home secretary for his opinion. A decision regarding further investigation on the matter will be made on getting the report from the home secretary, he said.

On Tuesday, state police chief Sheikh Darvesh Sahabe forwarded the probe report to the Chief Minister attached with his recommendations. In his report, DGP Sheikh Darvesh Sahabe is learned to have pointed out the lapses on the part of ADGP Ajith Kumar in the conduct of the Pooram. The state police chief also proposed further investigation into the matter to find the alleged conspiracy in the Pooram disruption.

The disruption of the Thrissur Pooram has triggered a political row in the state. The CPI, Congress, and the CPI-M-backed independent MLA P V Anvar had alleged that Thrissur Pooram was purposely disrupted to create a favorable situation for BJP candidate Suresh Gopi in Thrissur. Anvar even went on to say that Ajith Kumar, who was entrusted with conducting the probe, was the master brain behind it.

On the day of the Pooram in April 2024, police reportedly obstructed people carrying palm leaves for elephants and decorative umbrellas intended for the ‘Kudamattam’ ceremony. Thrissur city police Commissioner Ankit Asokan later explained that the police intervened as several individuals attempted to enter the area by carrying palm leaves and umbrellas. Asokan was also accused of ordering a lathi charge on the night of the Pooram.

ADGP Ajith Kumarin his report on the disruption of Thrissur Pooram says that there was no conspiracy of external forces in the Thrissur Pooram incident. “There was an error on the part of the police officers involved, but there is no evidence of a conspiracy to disrupt the Pooram festival,” Ajith Kumar said in the report submitted to the state police chief.