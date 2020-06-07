The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Sunday took suo moto cognizance of a case of gangrape that happened in Kerala. The commission said it came across the media reports which said a 25-year old woman from Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala was gang-raped by her husband and his friends in front of her five-year-old child.

The NCW stated that the woman was also intoxicated by her husband and burnt with cigarette butts before being subjected to further brutality. As per the NCW, the woman’s husband took her to a friend’s house where the men inflicted burns on her body before assaulting her in front of her elder son.

The Commission has also written to Sreelekha IPS, Director General of Police, Kerala, directing them to apprise it at the earliest with the action taken report in the case till filing of the charge sheet.

The Superintendent of Police (SP), Thiruvananthapuram (Rural) told the commission that six accused have been arrested in the matter and the victim’s medical examination has been conducted. The survivor and her children are currently in safe custody, the SP informed the NCW. The incident happened on Thursday.