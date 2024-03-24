Delhi: Four-year-old raped at her tution centre, sparks protests; accused arrested

Hundreds of people protested and vandalised several vehicles in Delhi’s Pandav Nagar area after a 4-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 34-year-old man at her tuition centre.

The police have registered a case and arrested the accused.

Visuals showed large number of people shouting slogans as police tried to pacify them after a rumour spread that the girl’s condition is critical.

According to Delhi Eastern Range’s Additional CP Sagar Singh Kalsi, people gathered in the area following a rumour that no action is being taken in the case and resorted to vandalism.

“In Mandawali Police Station, yesterday a complaint was received that a 4-year-old girl was raped by a 34-year-old man at the place where she goes for tuition. We have registered a case and the man was arrested. In this area, a rumour was spread that no actions were being taken so people gathered, we also got to know about some incidents of vandalism. Police reached the spot and now the situation is peaceful,” he said, adding the girl is safe.

Apoorva Gupta, Deputy Commissioner of Police East said that all the legal proceedings are going on and appealed to the people to not fall for the rumours.

“Rumours are being spread that the girl’s health is critical but this isn’t true, her condition is normal. All legal proceedings are going on, medical has been done and she is talking well to the counsellor. I appeal to the people to not get into false information which is being spread by a few with whatsoever intent,” she said.