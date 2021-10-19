Kerala fake antique dealer now booked under POCSO Act

Monson Mavunkal, the accused dealer in the fake antique and already in judicial custody, has been also booked under the POCSO Act following a complaint, police said on Tuesday.

A mother and her daughter filed a complaint with the Ernakulam North Police against Mavunkal on Monday for allegedly violating the then 17-year-old girl in 2019 at two places and then the case was registered under the POCSO Act.

According to the complaint, the duo worked at Monson’s house who promised to take care of her young daughter’s education, allegedly violated her.

Mavunkal has been among the VIPs in the state as his museum was visited by several top brass of the Kerala Police and from other sectors as well.

Even the Kerala high court slammed the authorities for falling into the conman’s trap and even raised doubts, whether the ongoing police probe would yield appropriate results.