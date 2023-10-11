Kerala: CPM leader Shailaja condemns terrorist attack in Israel’s residential area

Kerala CPI-M leader KK Shailaja has strongly condemned the recent attack by Hamas terrorists in a residential area of Israel.

Terming the attack as deeply shocking, Shailaja, a Central Committee member of the CPI-M, emphasised the need for people of conscience to denounce the attacks by “Hamas terrorists.”

Her statement condemning the Hamas attack came after the CPI-M’s public declaration of support for Palestine in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

Shailaja’s statement against Hamas attack is a lonely voice in the CPI-M. Other leaders of CPI-M have declared their support for the Palestine.

CPI-M General Secretary Sitaram Yechury and party Polit Bureau member MA Baby have also expressed their unwavering support for Palestine.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Shailaja said that it is the responsibility of conscientious individuals not only to empathise with those trapped in the turmoil of war but also to actively protest against it.

The former Kerala Health Minister also pointed out that the Palestinian people have endured the same level of terror since 1948, laying the blame on Israel and the imperialist powers supporting it.

“Wars are the result of greed for power and greed for money. Many innocent people are killed in every war. Children’s bodies burnt during bombardment disturb our sleep. All conscientious people will condemn the attack by Hamas terrorists in the inhabited area of Israel,” Shailaja wrote in her Facebook post.