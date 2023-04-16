Kerala Congress seeks EAM Jaishankar’s intervention for bringing back slain Indian’s remains from Sudan

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K Sudhakaran on Sunday wrote to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and sought his intervention to repatriate the mortal remains of an Indian national in Sudan who had died after being hit by a stray bullet.

The Kannur MP sought the Union Minister’s intervention to repatriate the mortal remains of the slain Indian national who is a resident of his Parliamentary constituency. “Dear Dr Jaishankar, I am writing to you today with a heavy heart and a sense of urgency regarding one of my constituent, Albert Augustine, permanent resident of Alavelil, Kakkadavu, Nellippara, Alakode in Kannur. He was working with the DAL group in Khartoum, Sudan when he tragically lost his life in the violent conflict between the Sudanese armed forces and rival para-military group. Yesterday evening, he was struck by a stray bullet and passed away,” K Sudhakaran letter read.

“This incident has left his family devastated and in a state of shock. Albert’s wife and children are waiting for his mortal remains to be deported to their homeland of Kannur. As their representative, I am reaching out to you for urgent intervention in this matter to repatriate Albert’s mortal remains as soon as possible,” he said.

“I urge you to take swift action in this regard and provide all necessary assistance to Albert’s family in their time of grief,” the letter read further.

Earlier in the day, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on expressed grief over the death of Albert Augustine.

Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said, “Deeply grieved to learn about the death of an Indian national in Khartoum. The Embassy is making all efforts to extend fullest assistance to the family. The situation in Khartoum remains one of great concern. We will continue to monitor developments.”

Sharing details about the deceased Indian national, Indian Embassy in Sudan tweeted, ” It has been reported that Mr Albert Augestine, an Indian National working in a Dal Group Company in Sudan who got hit by a stray bullet yesterday succumbed to his injuries. The embassy is in touch with family and medical authorities to make further arrangements.”