UN chief urges collaboration to counter terrorism, extremism across Africa

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for strengthened collaboration to counter terrorism and extremism across Africa — from Sudan and the Horn of Africa to the Sahel, the Great Lakes region and beyond.

In a video message to the Aswan Forum for Sustainable Peace and Development, Guterres said on Tuesday that the international community must support Africa’s potential as the world’s food basket and its ambition to become a renewable energy superpower while making sure that critical minerals benefit Africans in the first place, reported by Xinhua news agency.

“Above all, we need peace,” the UN Chief stressed, noting: “We must strengthen our collaboration to safeguard human rights, counter terrorism and violent extremism, and silence the guns across Africa — from Sudan and the Horn of Africa to the Sahel, the Great Lakes region and beyond.”

The UN Security Council’s recent resolution, which calls for supporting peace operations led by regional partners, notably the African Union, with mandates from the Council and funded by assessed contributions, “will help us do this,” he said.

Guterres added that the Aswan forum arrives at a difficult moment for Africa and the global family, as sustainable peace and development are being obstructed by enormous challenges that affect Africa and Africans, “in outsized ways”.

From poverty, hunger, inequalities, climate change, and crushing debt burdens, to conflicts, terrorism and unconstitutional changes of government, “the path forward is clear,” he said.

“We must accelerate efforts to rescue the Sustainable Development Goals,” he noted.

Affordable, long-term financing is the fuel of development, but many African countries are running on empty, Guterres said, emphasising that they need massive debt relief, lower borrowing costs, and expanded access to concessional finance.

“That is why I am calling for an SDG Stimulus, and deep reforms to the global financial architecture, so developing countries can invest in jobs, gender equality and education — the African Union’s theme this year,” he added.

The UN Chief said that Africa also needs “a quantum leap” in infrastructure development to support the people and economies of the continent, including massive investments in universal electrification, broadband access and closing the digital divide.

The forum’s theme this year, “Africa in a Changing World: Re-Envisioning Global Governance for Peace and Development,” also reminds us of the need to re-envision global governance, and amplify Africa’s voice and leadership on the world stage, including the UN Security Council and across the global financial system, Guterres added.

“I look forward to strong and vocal African leadership at September’s Summit of the Future in New York,” said the UN Chief.

The fourth Aswan forum is held in Cairo, Egypt, on Tuesday and Wednesday.