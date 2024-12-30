Kerala: Cong MLA Uma Thomas stable but on ventilator support

Congress leader and Thrikkakara MLA Uma Thomas, who sustained severe head and lung injuries after falling from the VIP gallery of the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kaloor, Kochi, on Sunday, remains stable but continues to require ventilator support.

A medical bulletin from Renai Medicity Hospital stated that a CT scan conducted on the morning of December 30 confirmed her brain injury has not worsened. The earlier CT scan revealed a Grade 2 Diffuse Axonal Injury (moderate traumatic brain injury) along with fractures to her nasal bone and skull.

An expert medical team from Kottayam Medical College has joined specialists at Renai Medicity. Doctors have ruled out emergency surgery.

“The MLA does not currently need emergency surgery. She has suffered rib fractures, causing bleeding in the lungs. A chest tube will be inserted to drain the accumulated blood. Fractures to the nasal bone and skull were also identified,” said Dr Mishal Johny, a neurosurgeon at Renai Medicity.

The focus of her treatment remains on managing the lung injury while monitoring her recovery from head trauma.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case against the event management company Oscar Events and the organizers, Mrudangavision, based on a complaint filed by Shalu, the MLA’s secretary.

The complaint cites gross negligence, including inadequate safety measures.

Charges have been filed under Section 125 of the BNS Act (rash or negligent acts endangering human life), Section 125(B) (the same offense with imprisonment up to three months), Section 3(5) of the BMS Act (offenses involving multiple persons), and Section 118(E) of the KPA Act (causing grievous public danger).

The police have also detained Krishnakumar, the event manager of Oscar Events. A separate case was registered against the contractors responsible for constructing the stage.

According to the FIR, the temporary stage built for a Bharatanatyam performance by 12,000 dancers lacked sufficient safety measures, including front railings.

Preliminary findings from the Kerala Fire and Rescue Services, submitted to the Ernakulam District Fire Officer, also point to major safety lapses.

The report criticized both the event organizers and the Public Works Department (PWD) for failing to ensure compliance with mandatory safety standards, such as installing sturdy barricades on stages over two meters in height.

The absence of adequate barriers and the use of weak queue barricades were cited as contributing factors to the accident. The MLA fell from a height of approximately 14 feet, striking her head upon impact.

Further investigations are underway to determine the full extent of negligence and liability.