Faced with financial crisis, Assam Congress appeals for donations

Bhupen Borah, President of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), has publicly appealed for donations from the general populace to support the party’s election campaign in the state.

Addressing media personnel following a public rally in Lower Assam, Borah highlighted the financial constraints the party is facing and the urgent need for financial assistance. He expressed his willingness to accept any contributions to the party’s funds.

Borah underscored the severity of the financial crisis by disclosing that 11 bank accounts belonging to the party had been frozen, leaving approximately Rs 1100 crore inaccessible.

He further lamented that the party candidates contesting the elections lack the necessary funds to conduct comprehensive campaign activities.

In an earlier video message, Borah hinted that the situation could deteriorate if legal measures weren’t taken to unfreeze the party’s accounts.

Meanwhile, the Income Tax Department has informed the Supreme Court that it would refrain from taking any ‘coercive action’ against the Congress party concerning tax demand notices exceeding Rs 3,500 crore, ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

In response, the Congress accused the BJP of engaging in “tax terrorism” as a tactic to disrupt the opposition party’s campaign leading up to the parliamentary elections.