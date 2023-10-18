Kerala CM’s advisor to journalists: “Go and beg.”

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s scientific advisor M C Dathan triggered a controversy on Wednesday by yelling at media covering the opposition UDF’s protest, asking them to ”go and beg.”

Dathan, who reached the Secretariat in between UDF’s blockade, was stopped by the police without identifying him in front of the barricade placed by the cops.

At this time, the journalists, who were covering the protests, told the police that he is the chief minister’s advisor and should allow him to go. When they understood their mistake, senior police officials allowed him to go.

Though it was police personnel who stopped him from entering the Secretariat premises, it was the media persons, who came to his help, incurred his wrath.

When media persons asked him whether he had faced any difficulty, a visibly annoyed Dathan shouted at them and said “Oru paniyumilloda ninakkokke, poyi thendikkude ninankkokke”, (”Don’t you have any other job? If not, go and beg…”).

The UDF protests before the Secretariat, threw life out of gear in the city.There were heavy traffic congestion in MG Road area, Palayam, Bakery Junction, and Thambanur. Large parts of the arterial MG Road remained inaccessible to pedestrians on Wednesday.