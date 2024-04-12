TMC’s Hooghly candidate refrains from making personal attacks on opponents

The TMC Hooghly Lok Sabha candidate Rachna Banerjee in a meet with journalists expressed her views on the politics of retaliation through personal attacks on political opponents. Rachana admitted that she is a novice in politics but she believed that no politics is above respecting the mandate of the people and serving the people honestly, taking care of their needs and wants.

Rachna added she came from a mediocre family and had to struggle, doing odd jobs in her life. She said that her career in the film industry wasn’t smooth sailing. She faced tough competition and to keep going, she had to undergo humiliation and embarrassment. To achieve fame and name, she was tested of her self-control as any outburst could have jeopardized her career.

The TMC Hooghly LS candidate said, “I could not refuse an offer after a call from the chief minister Mamata Banerjee asking me to join politics. I felt I have achieved everything in my career in films owing to the love and acceptance of the people and hence, I felt the call from the chief minister was a call to serve the people. Presently, I am busy with my campaigning, reaching out to the people. I feel overwhelmed by their love.”

Advertisement

She added that Locket Chatterjee of the BJP may be her opponent but in private, they are fast friends and can never forget the sweet old memories between them. “The day I stepped into politics, I was aware of the fact that I have to face lot of harsh unpleasant words and lot of criticism. But my struggle against the odds in the film industry has taught me self-restrain and patience, keeping cool against unfavourable circumstances,” she said.

During my election campaign I have never made personal attacks on Locket Chatterjee. Voters will vote in favour of me if I’m able to convince them of better services, the plan and programme of the TMC party to reach out to more people at their doorstep with beneficiary schemes and projects of the state government, she added.

I realize that making sharp personal attacks against my opponents may get me a lot of applause but not the votes of the people, who have so much love and faith in me. I take up the challenge of my opponent BJP candidate in a sportive spirit. I am confident that my clean image, close interactions and connectivity with the people of Hooghly will take me ahead to achieve a massive victory, said Rachna.