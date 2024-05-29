Does your daughter have a bank account abroad: Satheesan asks Kerala CM

After BJP leader Shone George alleged that a substantial amount from Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd (CMRL)–Exalogic deal was deposited into the bank account of Veena Vijayan in Abu Dhabi, Opposition leader in Kerala Assembly VD Satheesan on Wednesday asked Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijyan to clarify whether there is such an account for his daughter in the Gulf country and if such account exists, whether money from some companies flowed into that account.

“Does your daughter have a bank account abroad? If such an account exists, from which companies money flowed into her firm,” asked Satheesan.

Satheesan said if the money has come into the joint account of his daughter and the person related to him while he was in the position of Chief Minister, it is a serious matter.

“In such a situation, the Chief Minister has the responsibility to state whether the allegation levelled against his daughter is correct or not. If the allegation is false, legal action should be taken against those who made it,” said the senior Congress leader.

There is an unholy relationship between the Sangh Parivar and the CPI-M in Kerala. In previous cases, the Central agencies, which had been giving information to the media every day, suddenly one day returned lock stock and barrel, he said.

BJP leader Shone George on Wednesday alleged that a substantial amount from the CMRL-Exalogic deal, currently under investigation, was deposited into Veena Vijayan’s bank account in Abu Dhabi.

Addressing a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday, Shone George alleged that crores flowed into the bank account of Veena Vijayan in Abu Dhabi as commission.

He said the amount has been deposited in Abu Dhabi-based Commercial Bank to the account of Exalogic Consulting, Media City, UAE.