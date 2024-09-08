Kerala CM Vijayan appeases BJP by sending emissaries to escape central agency probe

Opposition leader in the Kerala Assembly VD Satheesan on Sunday said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has sent emissaries to meet RSS / BJP leaders to placate them and do whatever they want in order to escape the investigation of the central probe agencies in the cases involved him, his family members and other party leaders.

Speaking to media persons at Ranni in Pathanamthitta, Satheesan said the CPI-M and BJP are working in “cooperation by scratching each other’s backs”. In exchange for protecting CPI-M leaders from the scrutiny of Central probe agencies, BJP state president K Surendran was exempted from the Kodakara money heist case, he alleged . The Congress leader said as the concealed deal has come before the public, both the BJP and CPI-M are now standing ridiculous in front of the people.

Satheesan said he had raised the allegation that the ADGP, who is in charge of law and order, has visited RSS general secretary in Thrissur on the basis of definite conviction.

The Opposition leader said the information which was received after the Lok Sabha elections was verified several times, before raising the allegation.

“ The allegation that the ADGP has met RSS leader was raised after verifying and confirming everything, including the middleman’s name and the vehicle used for journey ,” he said

”The CPI-M is now lying on the ground, the party says that the ADGP had seen the RSS in his personal capacity,” he said.

”For what personal matter the ADGP, who is in charge of law and order in the state, met the RSS leader? ” Satheesan asked. Definitely, it is with a political message that the ADGP had met the RSS leader, he added.

”The real face of CPI-M and BJP is now revealed. This has proved that there is no meaning in the secularism which the CPI-M is propagating,” he said

“Reports are also coming that the ADGP has also met other BJP leaders too. It was with the knowledge of the Chief Minister all these things have happened . BJP’s victory in Thrissur is a continuation of all these factors,” Satheesan said

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) M R Ajith Kumar’s meeting with RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale in Thrissur in May last year has triggered a political controversy in Kerala with Opposition leader Satheesan alleging that that Ajith Kumar had met Hosabale at the behest of Chief Minister Vijayan.The allegation has put the CPI-M in Kerala in a fresh row over its alleged links with the Sangh Parivar.