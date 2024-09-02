Kerala CM orders probe against ADGP Ajith Kumar over LDF MLA’s allegations

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday ordered a probe into the allegations levelled against Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) law and order by CPI-M backed Independent MLA P V Anvar.

While addressing the Kerala Police Association state conference in Kottayam on Monday, the Chief Minister announced that a high-ranking police officer will investigate the recent allegations. He also made it clear that any breach of discipline will not be tolerated.

Chief Minister Vijayan said that the issues that have arisen will be addressed with the utmost seriousness,and any breach of discipline within the police force will not be tolerated at any cost.

“Some issues have come to light in the public recently. It has been decided that these issues will be thoroughly investigated by a top-ranked officer in the police force. The investigation would be conducted without prejudgment. Discipline is of utmost importance, and any violations will not be tolerated. Action will be taken accordingly,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that a small group within the police force resists reforms and tarnished the reputation of the force. The government is aware of this group and has taken steps to remove problematic elements, with 108 individuals dismissed recently. CM Vijayan assured that this process would continue and emphasized the government’s commitment to supporting honest officials.

The Chief Minister’s decision to announce a probe into allegations came after state police chief,DGP Shaik Darvesh Saheb called on him at the Government Guest House at Nattakom in Kottayam. He appraised the developments after the surfacing of Anwar’s allegations.

It is learnt that Ajith Kumar will be removed from his position of ADGP overseeing law and order. Indications are that either H. Venkatesh or Balram Kumar may be appointed in Ajith Kumar’s place. It was unprecedented for the Chief Minister to publicly announce an investigation against an ADGP at a state conference attended by lower-ranked officers in the police force.

CPI-M backed Independent MLA P V Anvar on Sunday came out with serious allegations against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s political secretary, P Sasi, and Additional Director General of Police(ADGP), Law and Order, M R Ajith Kumar.

Training his guns on ADGP MR Ajith Kumar, who is in charge of law and order in the state police, Anwar accused him of being involved in gold smuggling operations that have led to killings. The left MLA called Ajith Kumar a criminal who emulates Dawood Ibrahim.

Anvar also alleged that gold smuggled through Karippur Airport was handled by former Malappuram SP P S Sujit Das. “When gold arrives from Dubai, Sujith Das gets information through insiders. Das has strong connections in Customs, where he previously worked. Customs officers detect gold during scanning but pretend that it didn’t come to their notice. Then, they pass the information to the police as the smugglers exit. The police then follow and catch them, seizing 50 to 60 per cent of the gold. This is their modus operandi. Sujith Das is controlled by MR. Ajith Kumar.” Anvar alleged.

A recorded telephonic conversation between Anvar and Pathanamthitta Superintendent of Police, Sujith Das was leaked the other day .In the leaked audio, the SP was heard saying that the ADGP had taken Rs 2 crore as a bribe from a person and that Ajith Kumar had kept his confidants as Thrissur and Palakkad SPs and was using them for monetary benefits.

Reports indicate that the Home Department has recommended action against SP Sujith Das for violations of service regulations.It is learnt that Sujith Das will be put under suspension in the phone conversation controversy with Nilambur MLA PV anvar. The order in this regard will be issued soon.

PV Anvar also criticised the Chief Minister’s Political Secretary, P Sasi. He alleged that political secretary to the Chief Minister, P Sasi, who is in charge of the police, is not doing his duties properly.

Meanwhile, Opposition leader VD.Satheesan said that allegations of gold smuggling and murder against the Chief Minister’s office are an insult to Kerala. VD Satheesan asked whether the Chief Minister’s office is a base for criminals and whether the Chief Minister is not ashamed to hang on to power despite serious allegations. The opposition leader said that the investigation into the allegations should be handed over to the CBI and the Chief Minister should resign.