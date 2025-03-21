Coming together of states affected by delimitation heralds new beginning: Stalin

Coming together of states feeling threatened by the delimitation exercise heralds a new beginning of a movement to shape the country’s future and save federalism and democracy, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Friday, on the eve of the first meeting of the Join-Action Committee (JAC) of all the southern states besides West Bengal and Punjab, in Chennai.

Describing it as a ‘defining moment’ and a ‘historic day for Indian Federalism’, Stalin, also DMK president said “What started as Tamil Nadu’s initiative has now grown into a national movement, with states across India joining hands to demand fair representation. This is a defining moment in our collective journey. This is more than a meeting – it is the beginning of a movement that will shape the future of our country. Together, we will achieve.”

With Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan having landed already, Stalin extended a warm welcome to leaders from Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Telangana, West Bengal and Punjab. Besides Vijayan, Chief Ministers of Punjab (Bhagwant Mann) and Telangana (Revanth Reddy), leaders from parties including Akali Dal, BRS and Trinamool Congress, will be in attendance.

Claiming that ‘Fair Delimitation’ has become the talk of the town right now, Stalin also explained why the DMK has brought this into focus, in a post along with a video on his ‘X’ handle. “Because by 2026, delimitation will happen. And if the delimitation exercise is carried out based on population size, our representation in Parliament will be severely affected… That is exactly why we raised our voice first,” he said.

The March 5 all-party meeting of Tamil Nadu, in which 58 registered political parties, barring BJP, participated and took a unanimous decision to oppose delimitation and a freeze on it, he said was a landmark moment. Building on this historic unity, efforts were made to hold the JAC, he added.

Further, he made it clear “This is not just about the number of MPs. This is about States rights. Our voice in parliament will be silenced. Our rights will be compromised. This is nothing short of a deliberate attempt to undermine certain states. States that have controlled their population growth, governed efficiently and contributed significantly to national progress must not be punished by the Union Government.”

To ensure the participation of the Chief Ministers and leaders of political parties, Stalin said, he had personally spoken to them over phone besides deputing delegations comprising state ministers and MPs to invite them. “Our rightful demand will prevail. Our initiative will protect India,” Stalin said, exuding confidence.