Kerala: Case registered against former sub-judge S Sudeep

The Kerala Police have registered a case against former sub-judge S Sudeep for allegedly abusing a woman journalist over social media.

Thiruvananthapuram Cantonment Police registered the case against Sudeep under Section 354A of IPC and Section 67 of the IT Act.

Sudeep, who regularly shares his opinions on current issues on social media, made obscene remarks in a Facebook post against Sindhu Suryakumar, Asianet Executive Editor, on 8 June.

The left-leaning former judge made sexually coloured remarks against the journalist in response to a story presented by the journalist on her news channel. As the post went viral, it created a huge controversy.

Sudeep resigned as a sub-judge in July 2021 after the Kerala High Court panel found that through his social media engagements on sensitive issues, he had violated the guidelines set for the judicial officers. The High Court had also served him a notice seeking reasons for not terminating him. Following this, he resigned from the post.