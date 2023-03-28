Kerala BJP president accused of offending CPM women leaders

In a surprise development, a woman Youth Congress leader has filed a complaint against BJP Kerala president for his disparaging statement against the women leaders of the CPI-M.

Youth Congress Kerala secretary Veena S Nair has lodged a complaint with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the Women’s Commission against Surendran’s slanderous remark against CPI-M women leaders.

Veena, in her complaint, said that Surendran’s remarks were extremely insulting and reflected his vile attitude towards women. She also demanded that the police should register a case against Surendran and take legal action against him.

It is learnt that the state police chief has assigned the Hi-Tech Cell to probe Veena’s complaint and take appropriate action

Speaking at a women empowerment programme organised by the Mahila Morcha in Thrissur on Sunday, Surendran had said that the women leaders of the CPI-M were all becoming fat by extorting money from the people and then making fun of the women of Kerala.

“All CPI-M women leaders of Kerala are fat. They all became fat. How? By extorting money from the people. Then, they laugh and make fun of the women of Kerala,” Surendran said.

The BJP state president’s comments against women leaders of the CPI-M triggered a political row between Congress and the left party in Kerala. KPCC vice-president VT Balram on Monday alleged that CPI-M leaders were not reacting to Surendran’s comments.

Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan on Tuesday expressed surprise at chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and CPI-M state secretary M V Govindan’s silence on the issue

“Why is the CPI-M leadership not filing a case against Surendran, when otherwise the CPI-M’s practice is to slap defamatory cases in fictitious and false cases against their detractors? We will take up the case legally, if the CPM decides to continue their stoic silence,” Satheesan told media persons here.