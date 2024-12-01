Kerala BJP chief threatens media, again

BJP Kerala president K Surendran has once again threatened the media. Speaking to the media in Kochi on Sunday, Surendra said that BJP workers would visit media offices to inquire if news is given against the party.

He accused the media of spreading news against the BJP. “I know you received a message on your phone when the state leadership meeting was held the other day, and I know who sent it. Don’t you have any shame? You don’t even have an element of ethics. Kerala society is allergic to seeing you. We’ll come to your offices in the coming days,” Surendran said.

K Surendran had earlier said that no journalist who defamed the BJP during the Palakkad by-election would be spared.

The BJP Kerala chief had earlier on Wednesday threatened journalists, issuing a stern warning that ‘no journalist who tried to insult the BJP will be spared’. He added that ‘those who spread fake news will be properly dealt with’.

“No journalist who tries to insult our party and movement will be spared. Those who try to defame the party and spread fake news will be dealt with accordingly,” Surendran warned.

“In the last three tp four days, the media has been trying to tarnish the image of a great political party under the guise of the Palakkad by-election results. We will not tolerate any such attempts,” Surendran said, in an apparent intimidating tone, while speaking to media in Pathanamthitta.

“The party will not spare even a single man who did injustice to the party and will directly deal with such people. No doubt about it,” he added.

Surendran’s outburst against media personnel came amid reports about infighting within the state BJP, which reportedly led to the defeat of party candidate C Krishna Kumar in Palakkad following erosion of votes in party strongholds.