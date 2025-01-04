BJP Kerala chief seeks to file case against CPM secretary for calling Sanatana Dharma “vulgar”

BJP Kerala president K. Surendran on Saturday demanded that a case should be filed against CPI-M state secretary M. V. Govindan for insulting Sanatana Dharma, by calling it as vulgar

Speaking to media persons in Kozhikode, he said by calling Sanatana Dharma as vulgar, Govindan has insulted crores of Hindus and Indian culture . He said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan ‘s statement against Sanatana Dharma and Govindan’s statement against the Dharama are pointed towards the same direction.

Stating that the INDI alliance leaders are continuing to attack Sanatana Dharma, Surendran said earlier it was DMK leaders who came forward to insult Sanatana Dharma , now another constituent in the front , the CPI-M, is attacking the faith of crores and crores of people in the country

The BJP leader said the people of the country had thrown the CPI-M in the dustbin as the Left party is propagating that the culture of the country is vulgar. He further said the CPI-M which has now become like a “salt deposited pot “ in the country, is the greater vulgarity

Inaugurating the CPI-M district conference in Kottayam, CPI-M Kerala secretary had reportedly stated that Sanatana Dharma is another version of Chaturvarnya. The exact meaning of Sanatana Dharma is the Chaturvarnya system based on Manusmriti. It is vulgar in this era, he said

Meanwhile, Opposition Leader VD. Satheesan said it is out of his ignorance that CPI-M state Secretary MV. Govindan said that Sanatana Dharma is obscene. He accused the CPI-M and the Chief Minister of a secret move to tie Sanatana Dharma under the Sangh Parivar. The change in the tradition and temple rule of removing upper garments for men entering in the temples of the state, should be decided by the respective communities, he said . It should not be made a public discussion. There is nothing wrong in Chief Minister Vijayan expressing his opinion on this . But it is wrong to say that Sanatana Dharma is Chaturvarnya, he added

Meanwhile, Goa Governor PS. Sreedharan Pillai sought to know how the Kerala Chief Minister could deny the spirituality that Sree Narayana Guru propagated through his 70-odd books and when the Sanatana Dharma belief system and philosophy were being followed in each of the 42 temples founded by him.

Inaugurating the three-day State meet of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) here on Friday in Kochi, Pillai said that Kerala had not yet acknowledged the spiritual side of Sree Narayana Guru the way it deserved. He said Kerala succeeded in removing caste discrimination and inequality due to the positive reformation spearheaded by social reformers like Sree Narayana Guru.