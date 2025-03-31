Kerala: ASHA workers stage symbolic hair-cutting protest as strike enters 50th day

On the 50th day of their indefinite strike demanding better remuneration, Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) workers intensified their protest outside the Secretariat on Monday. In an emotional act of defiance against the LDF government’s apathy, they cut their hair, with some even shaving their heads.

Before the hair-cutting protest, hundreds of women with their hair left open marched to the state Secretariat. The protest site, located just 50 meters from the office of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, witnessed a powerful demonstration.

ASHA workers Padmajam and Beena shaved their heads, while state representatives of the Kerala ASHA Health Workers Association symbolically cut their locks in front of the Secretariat.

Similar acts of solidarity were carried out across the state. Before cutting their hair, the workers loosened their tresses, and after the act, they chanted slogans while holding their shorn locks.

MA Bindu, General Secretary of the Kerala ASHA Health Workers Union (KAHWA), described the hair-cutting protest as a unique and powerful form of resistance. She emphasized that this demonstration marked a pivotal moment in their historic struggle against the government’s neglect.

“Our hair is as precious to us as our children. Despite our genuine demands, the Kerala government remains silent. We will not remain silent and will not call off our protests until our demands are met,” said MA Bindu.

The protest has drawn support from various quarters. Raju P George, the priest of St Thomas Marthoma Church in Pathanapuram, joined the protest by cutting his hair in solidarity. He stated that his action was a stand with the ordinary women fighting for a just cause.

AV Reghu and Sandeep Shankar, BJP councillors of Angamaly Municipality, also tonsured their heads in support of the ASHA workers’ strike. Additionally, they pledged to donate their Rs 10,000 honorarium to the protesting ASHA workers.

Meanwhile, the indefinite hunger strike by ASHA workers is set to enter its 12th day on Monday. Currently, SS Anithakumari (Palode FHC), Beena Peter (Puthanthope CHC), and S.B. Raji (Vattiyoorkavu FHC) are fasting. Anithakumari and Beena have been on hunger strike for five days, while Raji continues her fast after two days.

Among the first to begin fasting were MA Bindu, R Sheeja (Puthukuruchi FHC), KP Thankamani (Thrikannapuram UPHC), Shobha M (Vattiyoorkavu UPHC), and S. Shailaja (Kulathur UPHC).

ASHA workers have been protesting in front of the Secretariat since February 10, demanding an increase in honorarium, retirement benefits, and better working conditions.

The protest has garnered widespread support from various political and cultural circles, with large crowds gathering daily to express solidarity. On Monday, a significant turnout of people and ASHA workers was witnessed at the protest venue.

The government has conducted several rounds of discussions; however, no resolution has been reached yet. Officials maintain that a solution can only be achieved after the Central Government makes necessary changes to service conditions.