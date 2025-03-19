Talks with health minister fail, Kerala ASHA workers to continue strike

The much-awaited discussion between Health Minister Veena George and Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) workers, who have been agitating in front of the government Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram for the past 38 days seeking post-retirement benefits and a hike in their honorarium, failed to break the deadlock on Wednesday.

The talks between the health minister and the agitating ASHA workers failed as the government was not ready to accept any of the demand put forth by the ASHA workers. The health minister demanded that the strike be withdrawn without accepting any of the demands of the ASHA workers.

“The minister merely spoke about the government’s financial crisis and said a 300% hike in remuneration at one go is impossible. She said our demands were unrealistic,” ASHA Samara Samiti leader Mini said after the meeting

The ASHA workers announced that they would continue the strike as the government did not consider or accept any of their demands.

The discussion with the health minister took place after the talks with the NHM Mission State Coordinator this afternoon ended without a decision. The Health Minister agreed to meet the protesters after the talks with the National Health Mission (NHM) director failed earlier in the day.

The ASHA workers have stated that they will begin a hunger strike at 11 am on Thursday after the two talks held on Wednesday failed.