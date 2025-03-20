Logo

Logo

# India

Kerala ASHA workers go on indefinite hunger strike in front of Secretariat

The ASHA workers, under the banner of Kerala ASHA Health Workers’ Association (KAHWA), resorted to the hunger strike after two rounds of talks with the state government failed.

Statesman News Service | THIRUVANANTHAPURAM | March 20, 2025 8:31 pm

Kerala ASHA workers go on indefinite hunger strike in front of Secretariat

Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs) in Kerala launched an indefinite hunger strike as the government is yet to respond positively to their demand  for a hike in their honorarium and post-retirement benefits.

The ASHA workers, under the banner of Kerala ASHA Health Workers’ Association (KAHWA), resorted to the hunger strike after two rounds of talks with the National Health Mission (NHM) authorities and Health Minister Veena George on Wednesday failed. Their agitation in front of the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram for the past 39 days seeking post-retirement benefits and a hike in their honorarium has been making headlines at the national level.

Advertisement

Three ASHA workers including  Kerala ASHA Health Workers Association state general secretary M A Bindu joined the hunger strike before on Thursday. R Sheeja, and KP Thankamani  are also on hunger strike along with MA Bindu.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Health Minister Veena George reiterated that only the Central government has the authority to decide on increasing ASHA workers’ honorarium. As the protest intensified, the minister  has gone over to New Delhi for talks with Union Health Minister JP Nadda. The ASHA workers alleged that it was an eyewash as the minister did not even take an appointment with the Union minister. The minister also told reporters in Delhi that her main purpose of visit was a meeting with a Cuban delegation.

The strike has already snowballed into a major issue  in the state with the Congress-led Opposition UDF and  the BJP slamming the LDF government for neglecting the basic demands of the weaker sections of the society.

Advertisement

Related posts

# Bengal

Doctors’ hunger strike at NBMC&H enters 8th Day

The indefinite hunger strike by two junior doctors at North Bengal Medical College and Hospital entered its eighth day, with no signs of a resolution. The strike was initiated by postgraduate trainees, Souvik and Aloke, to press for the implementation of a 10-point charter of demands.