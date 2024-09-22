Kejriwal’s blatant lies failed to cut much ice with people: Yadav

Taking a dig at former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for his claim to honesty, Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee President Devender Yadav said after being was granted bail in the liquor scam case by the Supreme Court with stringent conditions forcing him to vacate the post of CM out of compulsion, the AAP chief is talking about “imaandaari” (honesty) at the “Janata Ki Adalat”.

Yadav said Kejriwal’s talk of honesty in front of a hired crowd at the Jantar Mantar on Sunday has only exposed his ability to play the victim card and incorrigible behaviour to mouth blatant lies.

The Congress leader further said by projecting himself as an honest person before the people, the AAP chief has only made him a laughing stock as none believed his lies.

He alleged that Kejriwal was taking credit for the works he never carried out but promised. He got bail after the courts, including the apex court, had denied him the same over a several times, which proves that the courts have evidence against him to establish his involvement in the liquor scam.

The DPCC chief pointed out that Kejriwal spent over five months in jail, and Manish Sisodia remained in jail for 17 months, and another former minister, Satyender Jain, is still behind bars, as also the chairman of the Waqf Board Amantullah Khan.

He alleged that the extent of corruption and other crimes committed by the AAP MLAs and ministers were so large that 19 of the ruling party MLAs face criminal cases.

The Delhi Congress chief said Kejriwal was making tall claims about the improvements he made in the education and health sectors while the truth is even poor parents do not want to send their children to government schools, and the government hospitals are in such abject conditions that people dread to go to Delhi government hospitals.

He further said that despite having sufficient plots, Kejriwal could not build new schools even after promising that he would establish 500 new schools.

The Congress leader said broken roads, depleted bus fleet, water logging and water shortage, steep power tariff hikes by the power distribution companies, non-functioning of street lights and the terrible condition of the 400-odd mohalla clinics were testimony of Kejriwal’s misrule in the past 10 years, as his sole focus was on making money through corruption, he alleged.

Yadav said if Kejriwal was honest and did not commit any corruption in the liquor scam, why did he quit as CM after coming out on bail. The truth is that Kejriwal was so hung up on continuing the luxurious life at the palatial CM residence at Flagstaff Road that he now wants a government bungalow in Lutyen’s Delhi.

He said if Kejriwal was really an “aam aadmi”, he should abjure all luxuries till he was exonerated in the liquor scam case.