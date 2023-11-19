Delhi celebrates Chhath Puja, Kejriwal offer prayers

A large number of devotees gathered at designated ghats in the national capital to offer ‘Arghya’ to God Sun on the occasion of Chhath Puja on Sunday.

All designated ghats across the city have been decked up, and security measures have been ensured. The Delhi Government has set up more than 1,000 ghats and artificial ponds across the city for the devotees.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal reached Chhath Ghats in Laxmi Bai Nagar, East Kidwai Nagar and Kalibari areas in the city on the occasion of ‘Chhath Puja’ festival.

In a post on X, the AAP said: “Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal worshiped Chhathi Maiya along with his Purvanchali brothers and sisters in the New Delhi Assembly. The Delhi government has constructed 1,000 Chhath Ghats this year so that all the Purvanchali brothers and sisters can celebrate the Chhath festival with all the facilities.”

The four-day auspicious occasion of Chhath Puja started on November 17 and will conclude on November 20.

Chhath Puja is observed on the sixth day of Kartik Shukla and six days after Diwali. On this day, people honour Chhathi Maiya and Lord Surya, and seek their blessings and prosperity for their families and children.

During Chhath, people also perform the arduous 36-hour Nirjala The third day, known as Sandhya Arghya, involves offering prayers to the setting sun, and the final day culminates with Usha Arghya to the rising sun.

Delhi Police authorities have assured safety and security arrangements for the devotees on the two days of ‘Arghya’ (prayers).

The festival will end on Monday morning with ‘Arghya’ to the rising Sun.

Speaking on the preparations for Chhath Puja, DCP Dwarka M Harsha Vardhan said: “Chhath ghats have been set up at 133 places in Dwarka. Thousands of devotees will come here for pooja. In this regard, elaborate security arrangements have been made. Our staff will be deployed at the Chhath ghats, and outside forces will also be part of the security during the celebrations.”

The DCP further said there was a meeting with Chhath Puja organizers to ensure adherence to do’s and don’ts during the Chhath celebrations, and women staff is also being deployed at the ghats to maintain safety.

Regarding the safety of children and women at the ghats, DCP Vardhan said that all security measures are in place.

Delhi police on Friday issued a traffic advisory for Chhath Puja in the national capital to ensure the smooth flow of traffic.

In view of the huge gatherings expected at the water bodies across the national capital on Chhath Puja on Sunday, Delhi Traffic Police has said that they have made elaborate arrangements as it released an advisory.

In the advisory, it said that normal flow of traffic is likely to be affected in the afternoon/evening of November 19 and 20 on roads adjoining the major ponds.

“Appropriate diversions will be made by the traffic police based on ground requirements. Commuters are advised to avoid the roads adjoining the Chhath Puja sites including, the stretch of Outer Ring Road, Old Wazirabad Bridge to ITO, Vikas Marg, Pushta Road (Khajoori/Shastri Park), Kalindi Kunj Bridge, GTK Road, Rohtak Road, Pankha Road, Najafgarh Road, MB Road, Maa Anandmai Marg, etc,” it said.

The advisory further stated that there will be no restrictions for New Delhi Railway Station, Old Delhi Railway Station, Nizamuddin Railway Station, and the ISBT, but people should leave in advance and keep sufficient time to accommodate possible delays in routes.

“People are requested to avail public transport like Delhi Metro to help decongest roads. Park your vehicles only at designated parking lots. Roadside parking must be avoided as it causes hindrance to normal flow of traffic.

“General public and motorists are advised to have patience, observe traffic rules and Road discipline and follow directions of traffic personnel deployed at all intersections. People are requested to plan their journey in advance to avoid inconvenience,” it added.