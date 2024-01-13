Kejriwal to visit Goa next week to review AAP’s LS poll preparations

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will visit Goa next week from January 18-20 to review the party’s preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, sources in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said.

Kejriwal, who is also the AAP national convenor, will also address the party workers in Goa, the sources said.

Earlier, the Delhi Chief Minister’s Goa tour was proposed for January 11 and 12, but the visit was cancelled due to the meetings related to preparations for Republic Day programmes in the national capital, they said.

Advertisement

The second meeting of the Congress and the AAP to deliberate on the seat sharing for the Lok Sabha polls was held here on Friday.

The meeting was convened by the Congress’ National Alliance Committee (NAC) convenor Mukul Wasnik with senior leaders of Arvind Kejriwal-led party at his residence here.

The leaders from the AAP who were present in the meeting included Delhi Minister Atishi and MP Raghav Chadha.

During the meeting, they discussed at length about the seat sharing.

On January 8, the first meeting was convened by Wasnik.

The meeting between both the parties was held as a part of the grand old party’s series of meetings with the parties of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc on seat sharing.

Several parties of the INDIA bloc have already stressed the need to finalise on seat sharing at the earliest. The opposition bloc is an umbrella of Opposition parties formed to take on the ruling BJP in the Lok Sabha polls.