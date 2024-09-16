Kejriwal to tender resignation on Tuesday: Bharadwaj

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will tender his resignation to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Tuesday evening, senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said on Monday.

The AAP leader, while speaking to reporters, informed that a Political Affairs Committee (PAC) meeting of the party took place at the CM House on Monday, in which senior leaders of the party and Cabinet ministers were present.

Kejriwal had a one-to-one discussion with all the top party leaders and Cabinet ministers during the PAC meeting with regard to the new CM.

On Tuesday a meeting of the AAP legislative party will take place and the decision regarding the new CM will be taken to the second stage, he added.

On being asked about the names in the race to become Kejriwal’s successor, Bharadwaj said, because the AAP chief had a one-to-one conversation with all the ministers, nothing can be said in this regard as of now.

All the leaders have given their personal feedback to the party supremo, he added, further saying that presently it would be speculative to comment on the names.

Bharadwaj said that on Sunday, Kejriwal had announced that he will resign from his post on Tuesday, and he had called a meeting of the PAC on Monday.

Meanwhile, speculations are doing rounds that one of the important Delhi Cabinet ministers to the likes of Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj and Kaliash Gahlot including others could be the next CM.

Senior party leader Manish Sisodia had also met Kejriwal earlier in the day and is understood to have discussed his successor.

It was Kejriwal’s first meeting with Sisodia after the AAP chief had announced to resign from the post of Delhi CM on Sunday.

Kejriwal, on Sunday announced that he will step down from his position in two days, citing corruption charges against him as the reason for this decision.

He had stated that allegations of corruption have been made against both him and AAP leader Manish Sisodia.

The AAP chief had also demanded that Delhi Assembly elections, scheduled for February, be advanced to November to coincide with Maharashtra elections.

“I will resign in two days. I will seek the people’s opinion on my honesty, and until they respond, I will not occupy the Chief Minister’s chair. I will only resume the position of Chief Minister, with Sisodia as Deputy Chief Minister, if the people affirm our integrity,” he had said on Sunday.