Toxic industrial waste being dumped into Yamuna from Haryana: Bharadwaj

Delhi Cabinet Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Monday alleged that the BJP government in Haryana is putting the health of Delhi’s residents at risk by allowing the unchecked dumping of toxic industrial waste into the river Yamuna.

He flagged critical concerns about the sharp rise in ammonia levels in the river, allegedly due to the waste being discharged from neighbouring state Haryana.He questioned the BJP-ruled government’s lack of action in curbing this environmental disaster, which has also severely impacted Delhi’s water treatment capacity.

Bharadwaj further criticized the BJP’s actions, alleging they were politically motivated, highlighting they are attempting to trouble the people of Delhi, in light of their anticipated defeat in the upcoming elections. The Minister expressed deep concern over the deteriorating state of the Yamuna, claiming there is significant increase in pollutants in drains DD-2 and DD-8 originating from Haryana.

He claimed that industrial waste from Sonipat and Panipat is continuously driving up ammonia levels in the river.