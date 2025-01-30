Kejriwal suspects arrest in 2 days as ECI seeks explanation over Yamuna water allegations

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday condemned Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar for allegedly acting in favour of the BJP in a desperate bid for a post-retirement job and stated that he suspects his arrest in the coming two days.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has responded to the AAP chief’s reply sent on Wednesday night regarding his remark on Yamuna poisoning. The commission has granted him another opportunity to explain why action should not be taken for his serious allegations of promoting disharmony and enmity between different groups, and causing overall public disorder and unrest.

Kejriwal further said that history will never forgive Rajiv Kumar for the irreparable damage he has inflicted on India’s democratic system.

The AAP chief alleged that Delhi’s election process has been reduced to a sham under the poll panel’s watch, claiming that cash and blankets are being openly distributed to influence voters, with the ECI turning a blind eye to such anomalies.

In a fiery challenge, he dared Rajiv Kumar to step out of his bureaucratic cover and contest an election against him if he wanted to engage in politics.

Senior AAP Leaders, including Satyendar Jain, MP Sanjay Singh, and CM Atishi, were also present at the interaction.

Responding to a media query at the party headquarters, Kejriwal addressed the ECI with due respect. He said, “Cash is being openly distributed in Delhi, but they fail to see it. Every day, blankets are being distributed—even yesterday evening, blankets were handed out. But they don’t notice that either. We even pointed out whose house is being used to store the money, yet they turn a blind eye to it.”

Asserting that the ECI is engaging in politics, he said that CEC Rajiv Kumar wants a post-retirement job after February 28. “I want to tell Rajiv Kumar Ji—history will not forgive you. The amount of damage you have done to the Election Commission, I don’t think the Election Commission has ever been tarnished this badly in India’s history,” Kejriwal alleged.

He added, “I know that within two days, they will put me in jail. Go ahead, put me in jail. The kind of language the Election Commission has used today is unprecedented. This is not the job of the Election Commission.”