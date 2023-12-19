Kejriwal, Stalin interact ahead of INDIA bloc meeting

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday met his Tamil Nadu counterpart M K Stalin here and discussed a wide range of issues.

The meeting of Kejriwal, who is the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), with Stalin, chief of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), at Tamil Nadu Bhavan came few hours before the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc meeting is scheduled in the national capital.

Both the parties are part of the INDIA bloc which was formed in July this year to take on the ruling BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

“Today, I had the privilege of meeting Thiru MK Stalin in Delhi. We expressed our concerns on the current political state of the country, emphasizing the necessity of cooperation by INDIA,” Kejriwal wrote in a post on X.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha, who accompanied Kejriwal, after the meeting told reporters that the duo discussed on how the INDIA alliance can be further strengthened and measures to curb unemployment and price rise.

“During the meeting, how the INDIA alliance can be further strengthened, and how to free the country from unemployment and price rise were discussed at length,” he said.

Chadha also asserted that the people of the country wants an alternative government in an apparent reference to the 2024 general elections.

On Monday, West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee and former Maharashtra chief minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray met Kejriwal here.