Delhi liquor scam: Kejriwal skips ED summons again; leaves for Vipassana session

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday skipped the Enforcement Directorate summons in connection with the liquor policy case. He also termed the summons “illegal” and “politically motivated”.

This is the second summons to the AAP supremo in the case. He was asked on December 18 to appear before the probe agency on December 21.

According to sources, the chief minister has left for Hoshiyarpur in Punjab to attend a Vipassana session, which was announced on December 16, two days before he received the summons.

In his letter to the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Kejriwal said, “I am ready to accept every legal summons. This ED summons is also illegal like the previous summons. ED summons is politically motivated and should be withdrawn. I have lived my life with honesty and transparency and I have nothing to hide.”

He said the column of ‘Schedule’ and ‘As Per Annexure Enclosed’ in the summons “are struck off by pen and that there is absolutely nothing to indicate what particular information, material or document is required from me. In the absence of the same, this is manifestly arbitrary and not sustainable in law”.

Kejriwal further said that it was also not clear in the ED’s summons whether he was being summoned as a representative of a political party.

“I am also advised that a political party is not covered within the purview of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, at all,” he added.