Kejriwal should have left official residence soon after his resignation as CM: Yadav

Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav said on Thursday that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Convenor Arvind Kejriwal should have left his official residence immediately after resigning as Delhi chief minister.

His statement came in the wake of AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh’s announcement on Wednesday that Kejriwal would vacate the official residence in coming weeks.

The Congress president said Kejriwal quit as CM anticipating his rout in the upcoming assembly elections in Delhi as he is involved in corruption and the residents of Delhi suffered enormous difficulties including 45 deaths during monsoon due to his government’s negligence.

Advertisement

He said Kejriwal had pledged that none of the AAP MLAs would take red beacon cars, official bungalows and security cover before coming to power, but once in power, he flouted all his commitments with impunity and availed of all these facilities.

Yadav further said the people of Delhi, who have suffered a lot in the decade-long rule of the AAP government, would teach the party a lesson by removing them from power in the upcoming assembly elections.