Kejriwal sees a campaign to end AAP in raids on party leaders

Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday alleged a campaign against the AAP wherein false cases are filed against its leaders with a design to put an end to the party.

Speaking after meeting AAP’s Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan, whose was raided by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday, Kejriwal launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying it was not the first time that such raids took place on the behest of the PM.

He said ever since the AAP came to power in Delhi, the PM hatching conspiracies to put an end to the party.

There are a total of 170 cases registered against party leaders, while judgement in

140 of these have gone in favour of the AAP, he noted. He said all the cases against the AAP were false and fabricated filed with the mala fide intent to tarnish the image of the party.

He said now that the arrest of AAP leaders has started, the raids are undertaken with an intent to put an end to the AAP.

Echoing the claim made by AAP leader Raghav Chadha yesterday, Kejriwal pointed out that no such inquiries were conducted by the probe agencies like the ED or the CBI in the states where

BJP is in power. He alleged that the purpose of such raids was to harass the Opposition, not check corruption.