Kejriwal seeks seven-day extension of bail on medical grounds

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is out on bail till June 1, has sought a seven-day extension of his interim bail in the excise policy-linked money laundering case.

Kejriwal, who is also national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party, has filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking more time out of jail on medical grounds.

Kejriwal, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21, was released from Delhi’s Tihar Jail on May 10 after the Supreme Court granted his bail untill June 1 in view of the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Informing about the development, the AAP claimed that the Delhi CM has lost 7 kg weight after his arrest and that his ketone level has shot up, signalling some serious disease.

The party further said that doctors have advised Kejriwal to undergo PET-CT scan and some other medical tests and that he sought extension of his bail on these grounds.

Earlier, granting the Delhi CM interim bail, the Supreme Court had asked him to surrender on June 2. The court also said that he won’t go to the CM office during the bail period.

After being released from jail, Kejriwal has been involved in campaigning for the INDIA bloc for the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.

During one of his poll rallies, the AAP chief stoked a controversy with his remarks that he wouldn’t have to go to jail if people voted the Narendra Modi-led NDA government out of power.