Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressing his concern over the deteriorating law and order situation in Delhi on Monday said that he has sought time from Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the situation with him.

Taking it to Twitter, Kejriwal said, “I am worried about the deteriorating law and order situation in Delhi. Peace should be restored immediately, for this I have asked for time from Amit Shah to meet him.”

The protest against Citizenship Act turned violent on Sunday evening in southeast Delhi’s Mathura Road after the agitators resorted to arson and police used force practically turning the area into a war zone, leaving nearly 60 people including students, cops and firefighters injured.

Violence erupted following a clash between police and Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) students who were protesting against the amended Citizenship Bill. At least five buses were set ablaze. Police used batons and teargas and were seen chasing protesters through the streets.

The Bill, which has now become an Act, will provide Indian nationality to Hindus, Christians, Sikhs, Parsis, Jains and Buddhists fleeing persecution in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.