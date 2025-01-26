Kejriwal questions Gujarat Police presence in Delhi; routine EC move, explains BJP

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal, on Sunday, questioned the deployment of Gujarat’s Special Reserve Police Force (SRPF) in Delhi.

Sharing an order of the Gujarat police on X, the AAP chief wrote, “Read this order of the Gujarat Police. The Election Commission has removed the Punjab Police from Delhi and deployed the Gujarat Police. What is going on?”

Advertisement

However, hitting back at Mr Kejriwal for his selective mention of the Gujarat Police, Gujarat being the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the BJP clarified that the Election Commission of India (ECI) has ordered the deployment of the reserve police from several states, including Gujarat for the upcoming assembly elections in the national capital.

Advertisement

Responding to Mr Kejriwal’s vilification of the saffron party, Gujarat home minister Harsh Sanghavi said it is a routine procedure and the state’s SRP was sent to Delhi for the February 5 assembly polls on orders from the Election Commission. “Kejriwal ji, as a former chief minister, I’m surprised you’re not aware of the Election Commission’s norms. They’ve requested forces from various states, not just Gujarat. In fact, the Election Commission of India has ordered SRP deployment from various states, a routine procedure. As per their request, 8 companies of SRP from Gujarat were sent to

Delhi for the scheduled election on 11/1/25. Why the selective mention of Gujarat, Kejriwal ji?,” he asked.

In fact, Kejriwal cast doubts on the orders of the Election Commission as a Punjab Police component for his security was to be withdrawn following the decision. The former chief minister of Delhi described the withdrawal of the Punjab Police personnel from his security as “pure politics”.