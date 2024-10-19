Kejriwal provided better facilities to even poorest in Delhi: Atishi

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Saturday said that her predecessor and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal provided better facilities to even the poorest in the national capital.

The Chief Minister made the statement after she engaged with residents in Bharat Nagar, Govindpuri, and Govindpuri Extension in the Kalkaji constituency, as part of the AAP’s “Aapka Vidhayak-Aapke Dwar” initiative.

Addressing the crowd, she said, “Over the past 10 years, Arvind Kejriwal has consistently provided better facilities to even the poorest in Delhi because he understands the struggles of common citizens. Across the country, he is the only leader capable of giving free electricity, quality education, healthcare, women’s bus travel, and pilgrimage for the elderly.”

Taking a jibe at the BJP, Atishi said, “Unlike the BJP, which dismisses these welfare measures as ‘freebies,’ Arvind Kejriwal believes in spending public money on public welfare rather than pocketing it. If using taxpayers’ money to provide free electricity, water, education, healthcare, and pilgrimage for the elderly is considered distributing ‘freebies,’ then Kejriwal is committed to continuing this practice.”

“For the past 10 years, Arvind Kejriwal has tirelessly worked day and night for the people of Delhi. Whether it’s providing 24×7 electricity, free power, pilgrimage for the elderly, free bus travel for women, building excellent government schools, or delivering world-class healthcare free of cost, only Arvind Kejriwal has made this possible,” she said.

The Chief Minister added, “The people know that only Arvind Kejriwal can work for the common man. That’s why the citizens of Delhi will once again choose their son, Arvind Kejriwal, as Chief Minister.”

