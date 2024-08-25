Kejriwal, Mann among AAP’s 40 star campaigners in J&K

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann are among 40 star campaigners for Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections whose names appear in the list which the Aam Aadmi Party has submitted to the Election Commission of India.

The list of star campaigners has come hours after Delhi Minister and AAP’s election in-charge, Imran Hussain told media persons in Srinagar that the party will contest the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir with strength.

Unlike other parties, he said, the AAP will fulfill the promises it makes in its manifesto. People of J&K have the right to free power and drinking water as the UT generates abundant hydroelectricity and has enormous water resources, he added.

The AAP has not contested elections in J&K and also did not field its candidates during the recent Lok Sabha polls.

Name of Kejriwal’s wife, Sunita Kejriwal, MPs Sanjay Singh, Raghav Chadha and a minister Ms Atishi also appears in the list of star campaigners.

Meanwhile, a Delhi court has extended the period of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s judicial custody till 27 August in a corruption case lodged by the CBI in connection with the alleged excise scam.