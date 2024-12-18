Kejriwal leads AAP protest near BJP’s office over Shah’s Ambedkar remark

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers , led by its national convenor ,Arvind Kejriwal, on Wednesday staged a massive protest near the BJP headquarters over Home Minister Amit Shah’s alleged remarks on Dr B R Ambedkar. The party described it as an insult to the architect of the country’s Constitution.

During the sit-in protest , Kejriwal condemned Shah’s alleged remarks, claiming it has hurt the sentiments of crores of people across the nation. Sharpening his attack , he claimed that it was not just an insult of Dr Ambedkar, but every underprivileged citizen and believer in equality. “Dr Ambedkar is the voice of the oppressed and the cornerstone of India’s democracy,” he said and further slammed the BJP for allegedly attacking the values that the architect of Constitution stood for.

The AAP has sought an apology from Shah and also demanded strict action against the BJP leader. Kejriwal , attacking the BJP, claimed that the saffron party has made its position clear that it is against Ambedkar and the Constitution he gave to the country. The AAP chief vowed to take the issue nationwide, saying, “We will take this matter to every household, exposing how the BJP’s top leadership has insulted Dr. Ambedkar. In Delhi and across the country, we will ensure people are aware of how the BJP is disrespecting the architect of our Constitution. We deeply condemn these remarks and share in the pain felt by millions,” he added.

Kejriwal said the way Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded, defending Shah, was hurtful towards the people and amounted to adding insult to their injury.

AAP’s senior leaders including, Manish Sisodia, MP Sanjay Singh, national general secretary (Organisation) Sandeep Pathak, CM Atishi and Cabinet Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, alongwith several MLAs, also took part in the protest which progressed towards BJP headquarters on Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg here before being stopped from moving ahead by police barricading the area.